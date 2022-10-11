Today’s Weather: 10/11/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. High around 75F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tonight partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. NE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|8
|61
|75
|34
|Berthoud
|2
|69
|78
|37
|Fort Collins
|0
|64
|75
|37
|Greeley
|0
|62
|77
|36
|Laporte
|3
|72
|75
|38
|Livermore
|9
|63
|71
|37
|Loveland
|17
|72
|77
|38
|Red Feather Lakes
|22
|54
|56
|36
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|9
|63
|75
|38
|Wellington
|19
|70
|75
|35
|Windsor
|0
|55
|76
|36
|*As of October 11, 2022 9:00am
