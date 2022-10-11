Today’s Weather: 10/11/22

October 11, 2022

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. High around 75F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tonight partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. NE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 8 61 75 34
Berthoud 2 69 78 37
Fort Collins 0 64 75 37
Greeley 0 62 77 36
Laporte 3 72 75 38
Livermore 9 63 71 37
Loveland 17 72 77 38
Red Feather Lakes 22 54 56 36
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 9 63 75 38
Wellington 19 70 75 35
Windsor 0 55 76 36
*As of October 11, 2022 9:00am

