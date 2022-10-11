Windsor Police Department Investigating Deceased Body Found at Poudre River Trailhead near Colorado Blvd.

On Thursday, September 29 at approximately 7:44 am, a deceased person was discovered at the Poudre River Trailhead near River West Dr. and Colorado Blvd.

Due to the active investigation, there was a large police presence at the scene. Traffic on Colorado Blvd. was impacted for a time. Investigators believe there was no threat to the public.

There are no further details available at this time.

Any witnesses with information pertaining to this incident who have not yet spoken to police are asked to contact Windsor Police Department Detective Thomas Olson at 970-674-6436 or via email at tolson@windsorgov.com.