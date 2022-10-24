Today’s Weather: 10/24/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will have lots of sunshine to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High 53F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tonight we’ll have clear skies. Low 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|22
|47
|52
|28
|Berthoud
|3
|42
|55
|31
|Fort Collins
|7
|42
|53
|32
|Greeley
|2
|44
|54
|26
|Laporte
|3
|46
|51
|35
|Livermore
|1
|41
|47
|36
|Loveland
|4
|45
|54
|32
|Red Feather Lakes
|15
|25
|34
|26
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|1
|42
|51
|35
|Wellington
|17
|43
|51
|33
|Windsor
|4
|43
|54
|29
|*As of October 24, 2022 9:00am
