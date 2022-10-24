Today’s Weather: 10/24/22

October 24, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will have lots of sunshine to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High 53F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tonight we’ll have clear skies. Low 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 22 47 52 28
Berthoud 3 42 55 31
Fort Collins 7 42 53 32
Greeley 2 44 54 26
Laporte 3 46 51 35
Livermore 1 41 47 36
Loveland 4 45 54 32
Red Feather Lakes 15 25 34 26
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 1 42 51 35
Wellington 17 43 51 33
Windsor 4 43 54 29
*As of October 24, 2022 9:00am

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.

Click to Donate

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply