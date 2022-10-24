Windsor Police Department Hosts Prescription Take Back Day, Oct. 29

The Windsor Police Department, 200 N. 11th St., will help residents safely dispose of unused or expired prescription medications during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 29, from 9 am to 1 pm. This service is in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration. It is free to the public with no questions asked.

With the help of approximately 4,300 state and local law enforcement partners, 744,000 pounds of prescriptions were turned in at nearly 5,000 DEA sites across the United States last fall. Sergeant Kurt Clow of the Windsor Police Department says, “By utilizing this service, residents can help keep unused prescription medications out of the wrong hands.”

This year’s drop-off happens in the Police Department parking lot.

Clow says, “Most don’t realize it, but we’re not allowed to touch the prescriptions being dropped off. Participants must drop their prescriptions directly into our bags and bins. It’s part of how we help maintain participants’ anonymity.”

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to encourage the public to turn in unused prescription medications in a safe and secure manner. The Windsor Police Department cannot accept illicit drugs, mercury (thermometers), needles, oxygen containers, chemotherapy, radioactive substances, or pressurized canisters.

For more information about Take Back Day, visit takebackday.dea.gov. For more information on prescription drug abuse, visit DEA.gov and GetSmartAboutDrugs.com.

For more information about the Windsor Police Department, visit windsorpd.com.