Today’s Weather: 11/10/22

Hello Norther Colorado! Today will see sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. High 48F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight will have partly cloudy skies. Low 19F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|21
|49
|47
|16
|Berthoud
|0
|46
|50
|20
|Fort Collins
|5
|44
|48
|20
|Greeley
|3
|45
|49
|18
|Laporte
|1
|48
|47
|20
|Livermore
|13
|45
|44
|17
|Loveland
|13
|45
|48
|20
|Red Feather Lakes
|30
|26
|31
|11
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|13
|45
|48
|20
|Wellington
|19
|46
|47
|18
|Windsor
|2
|44
|50
|18
|*As of November 10, 2022 10:00am
