Today’s Weather: 11/25/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see plentiful sunshine. High 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll have clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|6
|53
|25
|59
|Berthoud
|0
|45
|59
|29
|Fort Collins
|0
|48
|59
|29
|Greeley
|3
|46
|58
|24
|Laporte
|2
|55
|58
|33
|Livermore
|1
|47
|57
|31
|Loveland
|1
|47
|59
|32
|Red Feather Lakes
|1
|47
|49
|32
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|0
|46
|58
|33
|Wellington
|1
|56
|61
|29
|Windsor
|2
|42
|59
|24
|*As of November 25, 2022 10:00am
