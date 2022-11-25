Today’s Weather: 11/25/22

November 25, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see plentiful sunshine. High 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll have clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 6 53 25 59
Berthoud 0 45 59 29
Fort Collins 0 48 59 29
Greeley 3 46 58 24
Laporte 2 55 58 33
Livermore 1 47 57 31
Loveland 1 47 59 32
Red Feather Lakes 1 47 49 32
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 0 46 58 33
Wellington 1 56 61 29
Windsor 2 42 59 24
*As of November 25, 2022 10:00am

