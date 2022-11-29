Today’s Weather: 11/29/22

November 29, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll have snow showers with a high around 25F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Tonight will be mainly clear. Low 9F. Winds light and variable.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 4 27 23 3
Berthoud 0 20 24 5
Fort Collins 5 20 25 9
Greeley 2 24 26 3
Laporte 0 22 25 9
Livermore 6 24 22 7
Loveland 6 24 25 8
Red Feather Lakes 0 17 14 8
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 6 24 25 9
Wellington 0 23 23 6
Windsor 0 28 25 5
*As of November 29, 2022 10:00am

