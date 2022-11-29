Today’s Weather: 11/29/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll have snow showers with a high around 25F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Tonight will be mainly clear. Low 9F. Winds light and variable.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|4
|27
|23
|3
|Berthoud
|0
|20
|24
|5
|Fort Collins
|5
|20
|25
|9
|Greeley
|2
|24
|26
|3
|Laporte
|0
|22
|25
|9
|Livermore
|6
|24
|22
|7
|Loveland
|6
|24
|25
|8
|Red Feather Lakes
|0
|17
|14
|8
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|6
|24
|25
|9
|Wellington
|0
|23
|23
|6
|Windsor
|0
|28
|25
|5
|*As of November 29, 2022 10:00am
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment