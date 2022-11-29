Foothills Mall Has Two New ‘Wild’ Additions on Display in Support of the Colorado Wildlife Council

If you find yourself in Foothills Mall in Fort Collins, you might come across some amusing statues from the well-respected Colorado Wildlife Council. Colorado’s Wildlife Council has created two experiential pieces to help highlight the wildlife in Colorado and bring attention to the positive impact that hunting and fishing have in the state! The statues are fun to look at and interactive, as the signs accompanying them feature QR codes that bring them to life!

The Colorado Wildlife Council’s mission is to oversee the design of a public education program to inform the general public about the benefits of wildlife, wildlife management, and wildlife-related recreational opportunities in Colorado, specifically hunting and fishing.

Formed by the state legislature in 1998, the council originates from a diverse coalition of conservationists, outdoor recreationists, hunters, fishers, farmers, ranchers, and community leaders coming together to establish a bright future for Colorado’s wildlife. These and other conservation programs help keep Colorado wild and beautiful.

Below is additional information on the Colorado Wildlife Council and the importance of the statues now located at Foothills Mall!

Many of Colorado’s wildlife management efforts, including habitat conservation, wildlife reintroductions, and threatened and endangered species programs are supported through the revenue generated from the sale of hunting and fishing licenses.

These hunting and fishing licenses generate over $3.25 billion annually. From small businesses to manufacturers and the tourism industry, hunting and fishing support more than 25,000 full-time jobs across the state.

The signs that are with the statues have a QR code that brings them to life. Use your phone to activate the augmented reality experience. Scan the QR code located on the right side of the statue sign. Watch as the cutthroat trout swim and jump out of the water. Witness the majestic elk move its head around as it does in its natural habitat. Or instead, go wild and take a selfie as an elk. Be sure to tap on the orange dots to learn facts about the animals.



Visit cowildlifecouncil.org to learn more.