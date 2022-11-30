Today’s Weather: 11/30/22

November 30, 2022

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll have abundant sunshine with a high of 31F. Winds light and variable. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low of 17F. Winds light and variable.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 6 25 30 11
Berthoud 0 20 31 17
Fort Collins 3 22 31 17
Greeley 2 20 29 9
Laporte 5 23 31 20
Livermore 7 23 29 19
Loveland 7 23 31 18
Red Feather Lakes 7 36 39 24
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 7 23 31 20
Wellington 0 23 29 17
Windsor 0 25 30 14
*As of November 30, 2022 10:00am

