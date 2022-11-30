Today’s Weather: 11/30/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll have abundant sunshine with a high of 31F. Winds light and variable. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low of 17F. Winds light and variable.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|6
|25
|30
|11
|Berthoud
|0
|20
|31
|17
|Fort Collins
|3
|22
|31
|17
|Greeley
|2
|20
|29
|9
|Laporte
|5
|23
|31
|20
|Livermore
|7
|23
|29
|19
|Loveland
|7
|23
|31
|18
|Red Feather Lakes
|7
|36
|39
|24
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|7
|23
|31
|20
|Wellington
|0
|23
|29
|17
|Windsor
|0
|25
|30
|14
|*As of November 30, 2022 10:00am
