The Budweiser Events Center plays host to country music legends Tracey Lawrence + Clay Walker — One Night, Two Icons: Sharing One Stage, Performing Together with a Full Band, live in Loveland on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 7 pm.

Tracey Lawrence — one of the country’s biggest truest traditionalists — is celebrating over 30 years of nonstop hitmaking. His impressive catalog of timeless music has made Lawrence a mainstay in the genre, selling more than THIRTEEN MILLION albums and charting EIGHTEEN No. 1 songs. He has garnered numerous CMA and ACM awards and nominations, as well as a Grammy nomination. Commemorating his three-decade career in 2021, Lawrence released three new albums which include all new music along with some of his favorite career hits. In addition to his chart-topping success, Lawrence hosts the nationally syndicated radio show “Honky Tonkin’ with Tracey Lawrence,” which has twice been nominated for ACM’s National On-Air Personality of the Year. Tracey has also been honored by the Nashville chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals with “Philanthropist of the Year” for his nationally recognized annual MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE Turkey Fry and Concert, which has raised over $500k to provide meals to the homeless in the Dallas, Louisville, and Nashville areas.

Recording artist, songwriter, and entertainer Clay Walker has earned 31 charted singles, a dozen No. 1s, four platinum albums, and decades of performances to his credit. Titles like “Live Until I Die,” “Dreaming with My Eyes Open,” “This Woman and This Man,” “Hypnotize the Moon,” “Rumor Has It,” “Then What,” “The Chain of Love,” “I Can’t Sleep,” and “She Won’t Be Lonely Long” have remained country radio favorites for over fifteen years. With a robust touring schedule of over 80 shows per year, Walker continues to delight fans with his electric performances. His most recent release, the 76-song compilation Clay Walker – The Complete Albums 1993-2002 features chart-toppers like “If I Could Make a Living” — which just celebrated its 25th anniversary of reaching peak airplay.

Tickets for this once-in-a-lifetime event range from $44-$119, plus applicable fees. Tickets went on sale Friday, November 18, at 10 am, at budweisereventscenter.com, and in-person at the Orthopaedic Spine Center of the Rockies Box Office at the Budweiser Events Center. Groups of 10+ save on tickets—call (970) 619-4122 for more information.