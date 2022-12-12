Today’s Weather: 12/12/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 48F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Tonight we’ll have increasingly windy with snow showers. Low 24F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low Ault 7 44 46 21 Berthoud 0 44 49 25 Fort Collins 4 41 48 24 Greeley 1 38 48 22 Laporte 0 45 48 24 Livermore 7 43 45 19 Loveland 7 43 49 26 Red Feather Lakes 2 40 40 10 Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 7 43 48 24 Wellington 0 47 48 21 Windsor 0 40 48 23 *As of December 12, 2022 10:00am