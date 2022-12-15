Today’s Weather: 12/15/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll have a mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High 32F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tonight expect some clouds with a low of 19F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|28
|31
|32
|16
|Berthoud
|0
|31
|32
|19
|Fort Collins
|9
|30
|32
|19
|Greeley
|20
|31
|33
|13
|Laporte
|5
|32
|32
|19
|Livermore
|28
|32
|27
|15
|Loveland
|28
|32
|33
|15
|Red Feather Lakes
|17
|14
|15
|4
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|22
|23
|32
|19
|Wellington
|20
|29
|30
|17
|Windsor
|7
|32
|33
|16
|*As of December 15, 2022 10:00am
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment