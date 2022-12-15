Today’s Weather: 12/15/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll have a mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High 32F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tonight expect some clouds with a low of 19F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 28 31 32 16
Berthoud 0 31 32 19
Fort Collins 9 30 32 19
Greeley 20 31 33 13
Laporte 5 32 32 19
Livermore 28 32 27 15
Loveland 28 32 33 15
Red Feather Lakes 17 14 15 4
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 22 23 32 19
Wellington 20 29 30 17
Windsor 7 32 33 16
*As of December 15, 2022 10:00am

