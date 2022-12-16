The Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) has been activated to investigate an officer-involved shooting.

On December 8, at approximately 10:45 am, two LCSO deputies attempted a court-ordered eviction at a home in the 2300 Block of West County Road 38E in Fort Collins. County Road 38E is also known as West Harmony Road.

Deputies knocked on the door, and an adult male opened the door from inside the residence. Deputies told the man they were there for eviction, and the man pointed a gun at deputies. Deputies gave commands to drop the weapon before one deputy fired their weapon at the male, striking him. Deputies performed first aid until medical units arrived. The man was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team was activated, and the Loveland Police Department will lead the investigation.