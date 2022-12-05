Today’s Weather: 12/5/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see showers early, then partly cloudy for the afternoon. High 51F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tonight will be cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|22
|51
|49
|23
|Berthoud
|0
|47
|52
|27
|Fort Collins
|5
|47
|51
|27
|Greeley
|7
|50
|53
|23
|Laporte
|5
|51
|51
|27
|Livermore
|0
|49
|45
|25
|Loveland
|0
|49
|52
|27
|Red Feather Lakes
|8
|30
|34
|22
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|0
|49
|51
|27
|Wellington
|20
|50
|51
|25
|Windsor
|1
|49
|54
|24
|*As of December 5, 2022 10:00am
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment