Today’s Weather: 12/5/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see showers early, then partly cloudy for the afternoon. High 51F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tonight will be cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 22 51 49 23
Berthoud 0 47 52 27
Fort Collins 5 47 51 27
Greeley 7 50 53 23
Laporte 5 51 51 27
Livermore 0 49 45 25
Loveland 0 49 52 27
Red Feather Lakes 8 30 34 22
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 0 49 51 27
Wellington 20 50 51 25
Windsor 1 49 54 24
*As of December 5, 2022 10:00am

