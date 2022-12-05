Ordained Minister and Licensed Psychotherapist Offers Unique and Proven Therapy

Suzanne Carter, MA, LPC, has just relocated her psychotherapy practice to Loveland, Colorado. She brings 35 years of experience and a wealth of skills and expertise to her work. She has expertise in many areas and has specialties in working with individuals, couples, families, children, and groups. She also offers many ways to help individuals overcome addictions. She empowers her clients to explore and resolve obstacles to growth and well-being.

Suzanne blends both psychological and spiritual perspectives so that clients and their issues can be addressed holistically in a safe and supportive environment.

Suzanne uses a variety of highly effective tools including EMDR, Equine and Canine Assisted Psychotherapy, the Grief Recovery Method, psychodrama, experiential therapy, and spiritual intelligence coaching to tailor a program specifically for all who seek her services.

She also helps her clients connect with their Divine Nature if they are seeking this.

She helps her clients connect with their true or authentic selves (and for some, this is their Divine Nature), heals what stands in the way of expressing who they are, and then supports them in fulfilling their purpose.

Suzanne has over 30 years of experience working with couples. She and her husband, also a Unity Minister, have worked together for 36 years and have sought couple’s counseling quite frequently when challenges from the workplace arose. They have studied directly with the world’s best-known relationship theorists including John Gottman, Hartville Hendrix, John Bradshaw, John Gray, Terry Real, Pia Melody, and many more. She helps couples reconnect to the love that brought them together, and heal what issues naturally come up in the presence of love. These issues come up to be healed.

Suzanne also facilitates workshops on codependency, overcoming phobias, relationship issues, parenting, women’s issues, death and dying, and grief and loss.

She is Licensed in CO and certified in the Grief Recovery Method, EMDR Therapy, Equine Assisted Psychotherapy, and Spiritual Intelligence Coaching.

Suzanne is an Ordained Unity Minister with a Master of Arts in Psychology and the author of the book, ALL CHILDREN ARE GIFTED: Raising Confident and Aware Children, in which she helps parents teach their children to listen to their inner wisdom.

She looks forward to meeting you and helping you connect with who you truly are so that you can make your dreams come true and thereby make the world a better place.

You can learn more about Suzanne via her websites

www.SuzanneCarter.net

www.TheHarmonyRelationshipCenter.com

Or contact her directly via

Email: equinelites@aol.com or leave a voice mail 720-540-6738 ( no texts please)