Today’s Weather: 12/6/22

December 6, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! We can look forward to abundant sunshine today with a high of 46F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll have clear skies with a low near 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 5 46 47 19
Berthoud 0 51 52 23
Fort Collins 0 41 47 24
Greeley 2 44 49 18
Laporte 6 45 48 26
Livermore 10 49 43 24
Loveland 10 49 52 24
Red Feather Lakes 22 27 29 20
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 10 49 48 27
Wellington 0 49 48 27
Windsor 2 49 49 20
*As of December 6, 2022 10:00am

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.

Click to Donate

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply