Today’s Weather: 12/6/22

Hello Northern Colorado! We can look forward to abundant sunshine today with a high of 46F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll have clear skies with a low near 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|5
|46
|47
|19
|Berthoud
|0
|51
|52
|23
|Fort Collins
|0
|41
|47
|24
|Greeley
|2
|44
|49
|18
|Laporte
|6
|45
|48
|26
|Livermore
|10
|49
|43
|24
|Loveland
|10
|49
|52
|24
|Red Feather Lakes
|22
|27
|29
|20
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|10
|49
|48
|27
|Wellington
|0
|49
|48
|27
|Windsor
|2
|49
|49
|20
|*As of December 6, 2022 10:00am
