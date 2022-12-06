Banner Health Hospitals Call for Volunteers

Volunteers are an important part of Banner Health’s mission of making health care easier, so life can be better. With International Volunteer Day falling on December 5, Banner is calling for community members to get involved in this essential function of their three area hospitals.



Prior to COVID-19, Banner Health had a robust network of local volunteers, however, due to changes in visitor policies and restrictions during the pandemic, that network of active volunteers has dropped by as much as 75 to 80%.



To help re-engage the community and rebuild the volunteer programs at North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley, McKee Medical Center in Loveland, and Banner Fort Collins Medical Center, Banner has recently welcomed Mark Culloton as the new senior manager of volunteer service.

Mark’s goal is to bring the program back to the pre-COVID level, his passion for service drives him to seek new volunteers and connect with his community. Filling the information and registration desks is the priority, as they are the foundation of the hospital and the first impression for those in need of comfort. Other volunteer opportunities include holding babies, delivering cookies, and much more.

Mark describes the volunteer role as a “warm blanket” and “the bright spot in a day that’s potentially stressful to someone else.” Mark and the Banner team are looking for volunteers of all ages, interests, and abilities with a desire to be of service.

For more information about volunteering, visit the website, bannerhealth.com