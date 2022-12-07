Today’s Weather: 12/7/22

December 7, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. High 43F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 5 41 46 21
Berthoud 0 42 46 26
Fort Collins 4 36 43 25
Greeley 2 39 46 21
Laporte 3 41 45 26
Livermore 6 40 42 25
Loveland 6 41 47 26
Red Feather Lakes 7 37 39 21
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 6 41 44 27
Wellington 0 44 45 24
Windsor 0 38 46 23
*As of December 7, 2022 10:00am

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.

Click to Donate

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply