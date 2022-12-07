Today’s Weather: 12/7/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. High 43F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|5
|41
|46
|21
|Berthoud
|0
|42
|46
|26
|Fort Collins
|4
|36
|43
|25
|Greeley
|2
|39
|46
|21
|Laporte
|3
|41
|45
|26
|Livermore
|6
|40
|42
|25
|Loveland
|6
|41
|47
|26
|Red Feather Lakes
|7
|37
|39
|21
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|6
|41
|44
|27
|Wellington
|0
|44
|45
|24
|Windsor
|0
|38
|46
|23
|*As of December 7, 2022 10:00am
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment