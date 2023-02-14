Today’s Weather: 2/14/23

February 14, 2023 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be windy with a mix of clouds and sun. High 46F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tonight will be cloudy and windy during the evening with a few snow showers developing late. Low near 15F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 32 44 42 14
Berthoud 0 45 47 15
Fort Collins 9 47 50 15
Greeley 3 44 42 15
Laporte 9 48 45 15
Livermore 25 46 38 11
Loveland 25 46 50 16
Red Feather Lakes 20 27 28 2
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 28 38 45 15
Wellington 13 46 44 14
Windsor 8 47 45 16
*As of February 14, 2023 10:00am

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.

Click to Donate

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply