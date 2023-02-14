Today’s Weather: 2/14/23

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be windy with a mix of clouds and sun. High 46F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tonight will be cloudy and windy during the evening with a few snow showers developing late. Low near 15F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low Ault 32 44 42 14 Berthoud 0 45 47 15 Fort Collins 9 47 50 15 Greeley 3 44 42 15 Laporte 9 48 45 15 Livermore 25 46 38 11 Loveland 25 46 50 16 Red Feather Lakes 20 27 28 2 Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 28 38 45 15 Wellington 13 46 44 14 Windsor 8 47 45 16 *As of February 14, 2023 10:00am