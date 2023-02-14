Today’s Weather: 2/14/23

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be windy with a mix of clouds and sun. High 46F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tonight will be cloudy and windy during the evening with a few snow showers developing late. Low near 15F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|32
|44
|42
|14
|Berthoud
|0
|45
|47
|15
|Fort Collins
|9
|47
|50
|15
|Greeley
|3
|44
|42
|15
|Laporte
|9
|48
|45
|15
|Livermore
|25
|46
|38
|11
|Loveland
|25
|46
|50
|16
|Red Feather Lakes
|20
|27
|28
|2
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|28
|38
|45
|15
|Wellington
|13
|46
|44
|14
|Windsor
|8
|47
|45
|16
|*As of February 14, 2023 10:00am
