Today’s Weather: 2/21/23

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be mostly sunny this morning then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. High 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll see rain and snow into the evening, becoming all snow overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 12F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.