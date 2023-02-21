E-Pipe for Sale: What to Consider

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Going smokeless can be a wise idea, especially if you want to quit smoking for good. However, shifting to edibles may not be as effective as vaping. Recent studies show that electronic cigarettes can help you control your nicotine addiction.

E-pipes and electronic cigarettes also come with other benefits. For example, you don’t have to worry about the unpleasant cigarette smell in your car or breath. You can also control the amount of nicotine you consume.

In this guide are tips to consider when reviewing an ePuffer e-pipe for sale. The tips focus more on newbies but will also apply to seasoned vapers who want to shift from starter kits to e-pipe mods.

Disposable E-Pipes vs. Refillable E-Pipes

Most disposable kits can only be used once. However, you may find disposable e-pipes or pens that come with two or three cartridges. One pro of using disposable vape pens is that they don’t require extra maintenance. You also get the chance to sample different e-liquid flavors to find which one you like.

Refillable e-pipes are for seasoned vapers who know how to clean and refill the tank. The reason refillable pens are not recommended to newbies is because they require regular maintenance. Moreover, they are costlier since most come with extra features such as power control buttons.

Your Budget

When looking at any e-pipe for sale, ensure that it fits within your budget. Don’t overspend on your first vape pen. Remember, the idea here is to get a quality device at a fair price. Once you have become a seasoned vaper, you can go all out on advanced e-cigarette pipe mods.

Compare the prices from different vape shops to ensure that you are getting the best deal on the market. Most starter kits are cheaper than the mods or designer vape kits. Also, don’t forget to read reviews to see what other people are saying about the e-pipe brand you are interested in.

Choose the Right Vape Juice

E-cigs are renowned for being healthier and safer than cigarettes. Quality vape juice will complement your kit to ensure that you get an amazing vaping experience. Vape juices come in various flavors and you will find every taste from pineapple to lime.

Flavors aside, you also have to consider the ingredients in the vape liquid. Vape liquids contain a mix of vegetable glycerin, propylene glycol, natural flavors, and nicotine. Look at the vegetable glycerin and propylene glycol ratios when purchasing the e-pipe.

High vegetable glycerin will make the vapor smoother, perfect for anyone vaping for the first time. On the other hand, propylene glycol content means that you will get thicker vapor that’s perfect for anyone who likes chasing clouds.

Another thing worth noting is the amount of nicotine in the vape juice. The amount of nicotine is denoted in percentages. For example, vape juice with 20% nicotine has 20mgs of nicotine. Heavy smokers should start with a vape liquid with high nicotine content and you can later work your way down.

Wrapping Up

A quality e-cigarette pipe is essential if you want to have an amazing vaping experience. The tips shared in this guide will help you choose the best starter kit on the market.