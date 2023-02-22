Today’s Weather: 2/22/23

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see light snow in the morning that will transition to snow showers this afternoon. High 11F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch. Tonight we’ll see snow showers into the evening, becoming partly cloudy later. Low -6F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%.