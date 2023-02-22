Subject Identified in Vehicle Theft Investigation

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Just before 2 p.m. on February 8, 2023, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a man had just stolen a vehicle from the caller’s garage on Rachel Court in unincorporated Larimer County/east Fort Collins. Responding deputies quickly located the red Ford F150 traveling on East Mulberry Street. The suspect refused to stop, prompting a pursuit onto northbound I-25. The truck exited the highway at Mountain Vista, traveled south, and began driving west on the railroad tracks. The truck disappeared from view in the area of Vine Drive and Timberline Road, and deputies found it abandoned nearby.

Minutes later, dispatch received a report that a white GMC pickup truck had been stolen in the area. Deputies located the second stolen vehicle abandoned on Conquest Street. The suspect was last seen leaving on a stolen REI-brand, purple, beach cruiser-style bicycle.

Investigators have identified Patrick Gunter (10/14/85) as a suspect.

He is wanted for Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft and Vehicular Eluding. Gunter also has an active arrest warrant for a January vehicle theft case.

Charges include Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft, Criminal Mischief, and Trespassing.

“Vehicle theft is a crime we investigate daily, and it’s impacting people throughout Larimer County,” said Sheriff John Feyen. “However, I’m confident that with our community’s help, the advantages of technology, and solid investigative work, we will find the suspect so he can be held accountable for his reckless criminal behavior today.”

Anyone with information about this suspect, or who may have home security video that captured the incident, is asked to contact Deputy Michael Hurley at 970-498-5361 or hurleymj@larimer.gov. People who wish to remain anonymous can also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

The charges are merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.