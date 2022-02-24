Today’s Weather: 2/24/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’re looking at snow showers throughout the morning with peeks of sunshine later on. Average High around 23F with winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Tonight it’ll be bitterly cold once again with a few clouds. Average low near 5F with winds light and variable.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low Ault 9 4 22 2 Berthoud 4 3 24 3 Fort Collins 3 2 23 5 Greeley 1 6 22 — Laporte 0 -1 24 6 Livermore 0 -6 14 1 Loveland 9 3 24 5 Red Feather Lakes 0 7 18 4 Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 2 -5 21 9 Wellington 0 0 22 2 Windsor 3 5 23 2 *As of February 24, 2022 6:30am