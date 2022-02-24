Today’s Weather: 2/24/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’re looking at snow showers throughout the morning with peeks of sunshine later on. Average High around 23F with winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Tonight it’ll be bitterly cold once again with a few clouds. Average low near 5F with winds light and variable.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|9
|4
|22
|2
|Berthoud
|4
|3
|24
|3
|Fort Collins
|3
|2
|23
|5
|Greeley
|1
|6
|22
|—
|Laporte
|0
|-1
|24
|6
|Livermore
|0
|-6
|14
|1
|Loveland
|9
|3
|24
|5
|Red Feather Lakes
|0
|7
|18
|4
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|2
|-5
|21
|9
|Wellington
|0
|0
|22
|2
|Windsor
|3
|5
|23
|2
|*As of February 24, 2022 6:30am
