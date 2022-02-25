Today’s Weather: 2/25/22

February 25, 2022

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 28F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy skies. Low near 5F. Winds light and variable.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 8 3 28 4
Berthoud 0 6 29 5
Fort Collins 2 5 28 5
Greeley 0 7 29 4
Laporte 0 8 27 6
Livermore 0 4 16 1
Loveland 0 6 29 5
Red Feather Lakes 8 7 19 3
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 8 1 22 7
Wellington 0 5 27 4
Windsor 0 4 29 4
*As of February 25, 2022 7:30am

