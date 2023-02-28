Today’s Weather: 2/28/23

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be windy with a mix of clouds and sun. High 46F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy. Low 21F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 18 49 46 16
Berthoud 0 46 48 22
Fort Collins 12 40 46 21
Greeley 16 49 47 16
Laporte 7 45 44 21
Livermore 38 46 42 17
Loveland 38 46 47 22
Red Feather Lakes 16 26 28 11
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 16 37 44 21
Wellington 14 42 47 18
Windsor 4 46 49 19
*As of February 28, 2023 10:00am

