Today’s Weather: 2/28/23

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be windy with a mix of clouds and sun. High 46F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy. Low 21F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|18
|49
|46
|16
|Berthoud
|0
|46
|48
|22
|Fort Collins
|12
|40
|46
|21
|Greeley
|16
|49
|47
|16
|Laporte
|7
|45
|44
|21
|Livermore
|38
|46
|42
|17
|Loveland
|38
|46
|47
|22
|Red Feather Lakes
|16
|26
|28
|11
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|16
|37
|44
|21
|Wellington
|14
|42
|47
|18
|Windsor
|4
|46
|49
|19
|*As of February 28, 2023 10:00am
