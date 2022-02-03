Today’s Weather: 2/3/22

Hello Northern Colorado! The snow might be done falling from the sky but there’s still plenty of it on the roads, so drive cautiously out there! We’re looking at partly cloudy skies throughout the day with an average high near 20F and winds light and variable. Tonight we’ll see clear skies with an average low of 4F and winds light and variable.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low Ault 0 -13 17 -2 Berthoud 0 -15 22 1 Fort Collins 0 -8 20 4 Greeley 0 -11 17 -6 Laporte 0 -17 22 8 Livermore 3 -2 14 6 Loveland 0 -10 21 4 Red Feather Lakes 0 -13 17 8 Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 4 -6 21 11 Wellington 0 -12 20 4 Windsor *As of February 3, 2022 7:45am