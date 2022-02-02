Northern Colorado Blanketed in Fresh Snow Causing Cancellations: Northern Colorado Coverage

Wellington

by Annie Lindgren

In Wellington, the Town Public Works Department had snowplows out well before the sun, clearing the streets, despite the snow day for the school and several businesses around town. Social media feeds filled with offers of snow plowing and shout-outs to kind neighbors out with their toys making sure others driveways and sidewalks were plowed.

Maverick, the golden retriever, seemed a little disappointed there wasn’t more snow first thing in the morning. But, his excitement grew throughout the day as snow continued to fall. Unfortunately, his mom, Annie, was not interested in joining the play. She was lucky to stay inside and watch her sidewalks get plowed by a gracious neighbor, Sam, who makes his rounds with a Bobcat on these big snow days. She was excited to receive an Amazon package, right on time, despite the snow.

Livermore

by Blaine Howerton

About 8 inches of snow fell in historic Livermore last night. County Plows kept roads clear, but most people in this area just stayed home. It was a good day to relax in front of the fire and take a snow day (for those who could).

Poudre Schools were canceled for the day on Wednesday. Keenan, a Livermore resident, cleared off an ATV and plowed the fresh snow while enjoying his snow day off.

Fort Collins

by Matt Dierlam

Mary Kate and Jackson Baird of Fort Collins took advantage of our recent snowfall by building an igloo-style snow fort in their front yard.

Downtown Fort Collins, by Jonson Kuhn

You know, people are always coming up to me on the street or in the middle of the night when I’m asleep and they ask, “Jonson, how do you do it? How do you write full time for North Forty AND deliver it all around Old Town?!” To which I usually reply, “It’s easy, I live in Old Town and the office is across the street!” But the other reason it’s easy is because Old Town Fort Collins is a pretty great neighborhood to be in, especially when it’s covered in snow!

I had the pleasure of putting on my layers and hiking out into the elements this morning in order to deliver the latest and greatest edition of North Forty to stands and shops all throughout Old Town. There’s a lot to appreciate about this side of town, but it becomes even easier to appreciate when a giant snowstorm comes along and almost “freezes” everything, if you will, in time, giving us all a better chance to take it in.