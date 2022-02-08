Today’s Weather: 2/8/22

|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|23
|38
|48
|26
|Berthoud
|4
|46
|50
|27
|Fort Collins
|5
|41
|49
|26
|Greeley
|6
|39
|47
|20
|Laporte
|5
|44
|48
|30
|Livermore
|15
|36
|30
|24
|Loveland
|2
|35
|48
|25
|Red Feather Lakes
|6
|28
|33
|25
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|20
|37
|37
|27
|Wellington
|12
|41
|48
|30
|Windsor
|9
|43
|49
|24
|*As of February 8, 2022 7:30am
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment