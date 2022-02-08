Publisher’s Letter: Is There Love in the Air?

I can remember in recent years sitting on a patio in Fort Collins on Valentine’s Day and enjoying 70-degree weather. That’s hard to believe with the past week’s sub-zero temperatures. As a Colorado native, I know that the weather will change seemingly instantly, and it could be a reality!

The groundhog DID see his shadow this year, so does that mean six more weeks of winter?

Well, based on weather data, “there is no predictive skill for the groundhog during the most recent years of the analysis,” according to a report last year by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

And Phil the Groundhog, according to USA Today, has only gotten it right 40% of the time (on average) over the past ten years.

I hold my hopes high for spring weather soon!

Last week I wrote about plowing snow and how it keeps me from going “mental.” Last week I “reflected” plenty while I drove back and forth on my 2 miles of road, over and over and over. A few of my neighbors came out to thank me for plowing the road, and one made me a cup of tea! Thanks, David!

And that’s the kind of “love” I mean. Valentines Day, for me, isn’t just about taking your significant other out on a date — it’s about sharing quality time with your friends, family, or neighbors. They are people too. Some of them “loathe” valentines day because it might symbolize something they don’t believe they have (like a significant other). Or, they may not like commercializing something they think you should be doing all the time. So, spend some time with them.

Perhaps a little warmth in the air, mixed with some love from Valentine’s Day, will be the recipe for a fantastic February in 2022! Again, I hold my hopes high!

Be sure to read about some of the unique events during Valentine’s Day — and try to participate! At North Forty News, we try to be a little different. If Valentine’s Day isn’t your thing, take a friend out and enjoy each other’s company. You don’t have to be a “love bird” to enjoy the little heart candies and perhaps write some valentines day notes with your children or grandchildren.