Today’s Weather: 3/10/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be cold, so make sure you bundle up before you leave the house! We’ll see sun and clouds mixed with an average high around 23F with winds light and variable Tonight we’ll see clear skies and an average low 3F with winds light and variable.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|0
|2
|24
|2
|Berthoud
|0
|6
|24
|3
|Fort Collins
|3
|5
|23
|3
|Greeley
|1
|5
|25
|3
|Laporte
|1
|5
|23
|4
|Livermore
|0
|0
|11
|-2
|Loveland
|3
|7
|23
|3
|Red Feather Lakes
|0
|4
|15
|-1
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|4
|0
|19
|3
|Wellington
|0
|6
|23
|3
|Windsor
|2
|7
|25
|4
|*As of March 10, 2022 7:50am
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment