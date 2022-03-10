Today’s Weather: 3/10/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be cold, so make sure you bundle up before you leave the house! We’ll see sun and clouds mixed with an average high around 23F with winds light and variable Tonight we’ll see clear skies and an average low 3F with winds light and variable.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low Ault 0 2 24 2 Berthoud 0 6 24 3 Fort Collins 3 5 23 3 Greeley 1 5 25 3 Laporte 1 5 23 4 Livermore 0 0 11 -2 Loveland 3 7 23 3 Red Feather Lakes 0 4 15 -1 Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 4 0 19 3 Wellington 0 6 23 3 Windsor 2 7 25 4 *As of March 10, 2022 7:50am