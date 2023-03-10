Today’s Weather: 3/10/23

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see sun and clouds mixed with a high 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight we’ll see a few clouds with a low 37F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 9 48 50 34
Berthoud 0 45 56 35
Fort Collins 4 39 54 37
Greeley 6 44 50 32
Laporte 3 41 53 38
Livermore 6 41 51 33
Loveland 5 42 55 36
Red Feather Lakes 27 43 43 23
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 20 38 53 38
Wellington 0 41 52 35
Windsor 2 44 53 35
*As of February 10, 2023 10:00am

