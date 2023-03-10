Today’s Weather: 3/10/23

Support Northern Colorado Journalism
Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see sun and clouds mixed with a high 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight we’ll see a few clouds with a low 37F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|9
|48
|50
|34
|Berthoud
|0
|45
|56
|35
|Fort Collins
|4
|39
|54
|37
|Greeley
|6
|44
|50
|32
|Laporte
|3
|41
|53
|38
|Livermore
|6
|41
|51
|33
|Loveland
|5
|42
|55
|36
|Red Feather Lakes
|27
|43
|43
|23
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|20
|38
|53
|38
|Wellington
|0
|41
|52
|35
|Windsor
|2
|44
|53
|35
|*As of February 10, 2023 10:00am
