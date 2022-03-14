Today’s Weather: 3/14/22

March 14, 2022

Hello Northern Colorado!  Happy National Pi Day! Today will be sunny with an average high of 58F with NNW winds shifting to E at 10 to 20 mph. Tonight will be mostly clear with an average low around 26F with winds light and variable.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 5 30 56 23
Berthoud 0 36 58 26
Fort Collins 11 38 58 26
Greeley 1 34 57 23
Laporte 3 38 56 29
Livermore 9 31 38 26
Loveland 4 37 58 27
Red Feather Lakes 3 24 41 27
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 13 32 45 31
Wellington 1 36 56 26
Windsor 5 35 58 25
*As of March 14, 2022 7:15am

