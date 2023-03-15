Today’s Weather: 3/15/23

March 15, 2023 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see sunny skies in the morning that will become overcast during the afternoon. High 69F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight we’ll see rain showers early, then cloudy and windy overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 31F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 10 68 67 29
Berthoud 0 66 69 32
Fort Collins 7 62 69 31
Greeley 7 69 70 30
Laporte 6 66 68 31
Livermore 16 65 63 27
Loveland 16 65 68 32
Red Feather Lakes 30 44 46 17
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 17 58 68 31
Wellington 0 67 69 30
Windsor 2 68 70 31
*As of March 15, 2023 10:00am

