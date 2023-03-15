Today’s Weather: 3/15/23

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see sunny skies in the morning that will become overcast during the afternoon. High 69F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight we’ll see rain showers early, then cloudy and windy overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 31F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%.