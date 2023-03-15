Today’s Weather: 3/15/23

Support Northern Colorado Journalism
Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see sunny skies in the morning that will become overcast during the afternoon. High 69F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight we’ll see rain showers early, then cloudy and windy overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 31F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|10
|68
|67
|29
|Berthoud
|0
|66
|69
|32
|Fort Collins
|7
|62
|69
|31
|Greeley
|7
|69
|70
|30
|Laporte
|6
|66
|68
|31
|Livermore
|16
|65
|63
|27
|Loveland
|16
|65
|68
|32
|Red Feather Lakes
|30
|44
|46
|17
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|17
|58
|68
|31
|Wellington
|0
|67
|69
|30
|Windsor
|2
|68
|70
|31
|*As of March 15, 2023 10:00am
