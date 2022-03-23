Today’s Weather: 3/23/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be sunny and windy with an average high around 57F with winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tonight will be clear skies with an average low around 31F with winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low Ault 18 32 55 28 Berthoud 4 37 58 31 Fort Collins 10 38 57 31 Greeley 18 37 57 27 Laporte 6 38 56 35 Livermore 13 29 38 29 Loveland 9 38 59 31 Red Feather Lakes 15 22 40 31 Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 18 31 44 34 Wellington 18 36 55 34 Windsor 4 34 58 29 *As of March 23, 2022 7:00am