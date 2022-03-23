Today’s Weather: 3/23/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be sunny and windy with an average high around 57F with winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tonight will be clear skies with an average low around 31F with winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|18
|32
|55
|28
|Berthoud
|4
|37
|58
|31
|Fort Collins
|10
|38
|57
|31
|Greeley
|18
|37
|57
|27
|Laporte
|6
|38
|56
|35
|Livermore
|13
|29
|38
|29
|Loveland
|9
|38
|59
|31
|Red Feather Lakes
|15
|22
|40
|31
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|18
|31
|44
|34
|Wellington
|18
|36
|55
|34
|Windsor
|4
|34
|58
|29
|*As of March 23, 2022 7:00am
