Today’s Weather: 3/23/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be sunny and windy with an average high around 57F with winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tonight will be clear skies with an average low around 31F with winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 18 32 55 28
Berthoud 4 37 58 31
Fort Collins 10 38 57 31
Greeley 18 37 57 27
Laporte 6 38 56 35
Livermore 13 29 38 29
Loveland 9 38 59 31
Red Feather Lakes 15 22 40 31
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 18 31 44 34
Wellington 18 36 55 34
Windsor 4 34 58 29
*As of March 23, 2022 7:00am

