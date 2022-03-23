Northern Colorado News Audio Update: March 23, 2022

I’m Blaine Howerton with your March 23rd North Forty News update…

Tick Tock, it’s Time for Colorado Concerts. New SCENE’s Tim Van Schmidthas a list of every Colorado, local and regional concert – in this week’s edition and on our website.

BluesCircus is at Washington’s in Fort Collins on March 26, John Mayer at Ball Arena on March 27, Air Supply at the Union Colony Civic Center on April 1… those are just a few!

The Poudre Food Partnership is a new project in Northern Colorado focusing on strengthening our regional food system.

On Tuesday, April 5 they are hosting a Regional Food Convening as part of the lead-up to the 2022 Colorado Food Systems Summit happening later this fall. More information is available at poudrefoodpartnership.org.

The Wellington, CO Main Street Program Board of Directors is happy to share that Kallie Cooper, the Former Executive Director has accepted a position with the Town of Wellington.

During the transition, the board has offered contact for each of their members.

The program will be continuing with all of its great summer activities, while they search for a new person to lead the organization.

