Today’s Weather: 3/3/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see sunshine and clouds mixed with an average high around 67F and winds light and variable. Tonight will be partly cloudy with an average low around 36F and winds light and variable.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|2
|35
|67
|33
|Berthoud
|0
|37
|67
|36
|Fort Collins
|0
|35
|67
|36
|Greeley
|0
|38
|68
|31
|Laporte
|0
|36
|65
|38
|Livermore
|0
|39
|54
|35
|Loveland
|0
|38
|67
|37
|Red Feather Lakes
|5
|40
|56
|37
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|6
|39
|59
|39
|Wellington
|1
|39
|66
|35
|Windsor
|0
|36
|68
|34
|*As of March 3, 2022 7:30am
