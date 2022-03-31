Today’s Weather: 3/31/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see plenty of sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. High 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be mostly cloudy skies. Low 39F. E winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|2
|26
|62
|37
|Berthoud
|0
|28
|63
|36
|Fort Collins
|0
|29
|63
|39
|Greeley
|0
|35
|62
|37
|Laporte
|0
|31
|61
|39
|Livermore
|8
|39
|45
|23
|Loveland
|3
|32
|63
|36
|Red Feather Lakes
|5
|33
|48
|26
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|6
|37
|51
|29
|Wellington
|0
|27
|62
|39
|Windsor
|2
|27
|63
|39
|*As of March 31, 2022 6:45am
