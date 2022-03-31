Today’s Weather: 3/31/22

March 31, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see plenty of sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. High 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be mostly cloudy skies. Low 39F. E winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 2 26 62 37
Berthoud 0 28 63 36
Fort Collins 0 29 63 39
Greeley 0 35 62 37
Laporte 0 31 61 39
Livermore 8 39 45 23
Loveland 3 32 63 36
Red Feather Lakes 5 33 48 26
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 6 37 51 29
Wellington 0 27 62 39
Windsor 2 27 63 39
*As of March 31, 2022 6:45am

