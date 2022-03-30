North Forty News Website Surpasses 2 Million Visits, Publisher Reports Exponential Growth

The North Forty News website reached 2 Million unique visits in March 2022. Publisher, Blaine Howerton took over ownership of the newspaper in June of 2017, when the traffic was at 4,855 visits per month. In March 2022, the average was 4,800 visits a day, with over 100,000 visits recorded at northfortynews.com in a single month. Website records show an estimated 485% increase in average monthly website traffic after 4 years.

In June 2017, North Forty News was a monthly publication with 3,000 copies going out a month. Seeing a demand for more up-to-date and frequently distributed news, Blaine decided to make it a weekly newspaper. So, in June of 2019, North Forty News became a weekly publication. Three years later, in 2022, North Forty News is distributing 8,000 copies of the newspaper per week, an estimated 1,250% increase in printed circulation.

In January 2018, North Forty News acquired Scene Magazine and renamed it New SCENE. The 30+ year publication traditionally covered music, arts, theater, and events in Northern Colorado. When the Pandemic hit in 2020, canceling all in-person events, Blaine was faced with a difficult decision on how to run an event magazine during a pandemic. The solution was to combine SCENE into North Forty News, making it a weekly section within the newspaper. Now readers can find New SCENE Weekly content in the middle of every North Forty News newspaper and at northfortynews.com.

As Northern Colorado’s only locally owned regional weekly news and events publication, North Forty News’ numbers show tremendous growth in circulation and online readership. “As we approach the 30th anniversary of North Forty News, we are grateful for the support we get from our advertisers, our readers, and the communities we write about every day,” said Blaine. “We are growing exponentially, and we are providing quality regional news to Northern Colorado.”

“I feel honored to be part of a locally owned news publication with a focus on providing quality, positive, and solution-focused news about what’s happening in our region. We share stories of community goodness and important topics, available for free at newsstands or hand-delivered to your doorstep. There are not a lot of news sources dedicated to that mission anymore,” shares Annie Lindgren, Journalist, and VP of Community Engagement for North Forty News and New SCENE Weekly.

North Forty News needs your support as we continue to grow. Consider a subscription or advertising with North Forty News by visiting northfortynews.com and sharing your story ideas by emailing info@northfortynews.com.