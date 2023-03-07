Today’s Weather: 3/7/23

Support Northern Colorado Journalism
Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be mostly cloudy with a few flurries or snow showers possible. High 37F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll see cloudy skies into the evening with a few snow showers developing late. Low 24F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|6
|30
|34
|22
|Berthoud
|0
|29
|38
|24
|Fort Collins
|5
|27
|38
|24
|Greeley
|4
|28
|34
|22
|Laporte
|5
|29
|36
|24
|Livermore
|6
|30
|33
|22
|Loveland
|6
|30
|38
|24
|Red Feather Lakes
|3
|23
|29
|14
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|7
|23
|37
|24
|Wellington
|0
|29
|36
|23
|Windsor
|0
|31
|38
|23
|*As of March 7, 2023 10:00am
