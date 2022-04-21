Today’s Weather: 4/21/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see abundant sunshine. High 79F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight will be clear skies. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|1
|47
|80
|41
|Berthoud
|0
|44
|79
|44
|Fort Collins
|3
|43
|79
|44
|Greeley
|0
|48
|81
|41
|Laporte
|3
|40
|77
|44
|Livermore
|2
|35
|62
|40
|Loveland
|0
|46
|78
|44
|Red Feather Lakes
|0
|29
|64
|41
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|5
|34
|66
|42
|Wellington
|0
|42
|77
|42
|Windsor
|0
|44
|80
|42
|*As of April 21, 2022 7:15am
