Today’s Weather: 4/21/22

April 21, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see abundant sunshine. High 79F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight will be clear skies. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 1 47 80 41
Berthoud 0 44 79 44
Fort Collins 3 43 79 44
Greeley 0 48 81 41
Laporte 3 40 77 44
Livermore 2 35 62 40
Loveland 0 46 78 44
Red Feather Lakes 0 29 64 41
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 5 34 66 42
Wellington 0 42 77 42
Windsor 0 44 80 42
*As of April 21, 2022 7:15am

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.

Click to Donate

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply