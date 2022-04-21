Northern Colorado News Radio Update: April 21, 2022

Get your daily update on Pirate 93.5 FM during the morning drive (6 – 9 am), or right here. Our archives are posted online at northfortynews.com.

Here's the Script:

April 21st North Forty News update…

Body-Worn Cameras have been Implemented in the Larimer County Jail.

188 jail Deputies are being provided with 3 Body cameras and chargers.

Jail deputies are expected to activate their body-worn cameras at the beginning of any encounter with an inmate or arrestee where there is a reasonable likelihood of enforcement and/or criminal investigation, an immediate threat to the security or safety of the jail, or during any adversarial encounter.

The Town of Wellington is inviting residents to the April Town Hall.

The quarterly Town Hall Series is a forum for people to attend in-person and provide feedback on current topics. The April event will focus on Strategic Planning.

It will be held at the Leeper Center, April 27 at 6 PM. That address is 3800 Wilson Ave. in Wellington.

The Horseman’s Association is celebrating 50 Years.

The non-profit organization, continues its mission: To promote the welfare, use, and enjoyment of horses through advocacy, community, and education.

The Horseman’s Association participates in everything from Christmas Caroling on horses, to large animal evacuations during wildfires.

To learn more visit their website at larimerhorseman.com

In our weekly North Forty Gardener column… Alex Tisthammer from Fort Collins Nursery has an article about Ways to Incorporate Vertical Space in your Garden.

He offers advice about everything from support, to plants, to decorative ways to spruce up that garden – vertically!

