Today’s Weather: 4/27/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 76F. ENE winds shifting to S at 10 to 20 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy skies. Low near 40F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|4
|45
|77
|37
|Berthoud
|2
|47
|76
|40
|Fort Collins
|0
|44
|76
|40
|Greeley
|1
|49
|78
|37
|Laporte
|3
|49
|75
|42
|Livermore
|2
|42
|58
|35
|Loveland
|0
|47
|76
|41
|Red Feather Lakes
|0
|34
|60
|37
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|5
|44
|63
|40
|Wellington
|1
|46
|75
|38
|Windsor
|0
|46
|77
|38
|*As of April 27, 2022 7:30am
