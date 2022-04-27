Today’s Weather: 4/27/22

April 27, 2022

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 76F. ENE winds shifting to S at 10 to 20 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy skies. Low near 40F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 4 45 77 37
Berthoud 2 47 76 40
Fort Collins 0 44 76 40
Greeley 1 49 78 37
Laporte 3 49 75 42
Livermore 2 42 58 35
Loveland 0 47 76 41
Red Feather Lakes 0 34 60 37
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 5 44 63 40
Wellington 1 46 75 38
Windsor 0 46 77 38
*As of April 27, 2022 7:30am

