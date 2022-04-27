Windsor Police Department Hosts Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue and proper disposal of unused drugs can save lives and protect the environment. With that in mind, the Windsor Police Department, 200 N. 11th St., will help residents safely dispose of unused and expired prescription medications during National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday, April 30, from 8 am to 1 pm. The service is in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration and is free to the public with no questions asked.

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day was initiated through the Drug Disposal Act, which aims to encourage the public and private entities to collect unused medications in a secure and convenient manner. With a focus on medications, the Windsor Police cannot accept needles and sharps, mercury (thermometers), oxygen containers, chemotherapy/radioactive substances, pressurized canisters, or illicit drugs.

The Take Back Day initiative has amassed a total of 7,634 tons of prescription drugs since its inception. Just last fall, Americans turned in over 744,082 pounds of prescription drugs at nearly 4,982 sites across the United States with the help of over 4,276 state and local law enforcement partners.

In case you cannot attend, the FDA provides information on how to properly dispose of prescription drugs. More information is available here: fda.gov/consumers/consumer-updates/where-and-how-dispose-unused-medicines.

For more information on prescription drug abuse, visit dea.gov and GetSmartAboutDrugs.com.

For more information about the Windsor Police, visit windsorpd.com.

For more information about Take-Back Day, visit takebackday.dea.gov.