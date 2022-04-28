Today’s Weather: 4/28/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see sunshine early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. High 77F. ENE winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight we’ll see cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 43F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|5
|49
|78
|41
|Berthoud
|0
|49
|78
|44
|Fort Collins
|0
|45
|77
|43
|Greeley
|1
|49
|79
|41
|Laporte
|0
|46
|76
|43
|Livermore
|6
|48
|58
|37
|Loveland
|0
|48
|77
|43
|Red Feather Lakes
|0
|39
|60
|38
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|0
|49
|63
|40
|Wellington
|0
|50
|75
|41
|Windsor
|2
|48
|78
|42
|*As of April 28, 2022 7:55am
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment