Northern Colorado News Radio Update: April 28, 2022

I'm Blaine Howerton, with your April 28th North Forty News update…

I’m Blaine Howerton, with your April 28th North Forty News update…

—-

Wellington’s New Middle-High school, is Set to Open this August.

In 2016, voters approved a bond, $375 million with an $8 million mill levy override, that Poudre School District (PSD) used to purchase the land, build the school, and improve the other fifty PSD schools.

The school is approximately 247,500 square feet and will cost around $130 million to build.

—

In our New SCENE weekly arts and entertainment section…

Alt-Americana Band Foxfeather Explores Betrayal and Loss in “Ghost of You”.

Foxfeather is a sultry, Alt-Americana band founded in 2013 in Boulder

Foxfeather is completely unique in its style.

As of March 25, listeners can stream Foxfeather’s “Ghost Of You” on all major streaming platforms.

—-

And in Performance…

S.O.A.P., or Slightly Older Adult Players, Troupe of Fort Collins, Presents Road Tri

It will be the troupe’s first live show since May 2019.

They will be on stage at the Fort Collins Senior Center, 1200 Raintree Drive. Showtimes are at 1:30 pm and 7 pm on May 6 – and on May 7 – at 2 pm.

Tickets are $6.

—-