Today’s Weather: 5/16/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. High 83F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight we’ll see Cloudy skies that will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 53F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|6
|49
|85
|49
|Berthoud
|0
|55
|84
|51
|Fort Collins
|3
|53
|83
|52
|Greeley
|1
|51
|86
|49
|Laporte
|0
|52
|83
|53
|Livermore
|7
|60
|79
|51
|Loveland
|1
|57
|84
|52
|Red Feather Lakes
|0
|51
|70
|47
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|5
|53
|83
|53
|Wellington
|5
|51
|83
|51
|Windsor
|2
|52
|85
|51
|*As of May 16, 2022 7:30am
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment