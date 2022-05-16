Publisher’s Letter: Signs of Summer

Mother’s Day is always the day I use as a good reference for all things spring. I started my seeds about four weeks before, started planting (and buying) my spring plants on the day, and this year, it was the weekend I was finally comfortable bringing my first big tank of water (175 gallons) to the RV on my mountain property. Well, that day is long gone.

In the past few weeks, I have made good progress toward building my off-grid cabin.

The site is ready, building plans are almost ready to submit for county review, and the natural spring flowers are in bloom. I got my first visit from the hummingbirds too! Aaah, spring. And, soon, SUMMER (in just a few short weeks, June 21, officially).

For you hummingbird enthusiasts, I found a great hummingbird feeder on Amazon. It was the first time I had seen one with ten feeding ports, and it was reasonably inexpensive (Less than $20 for two). The little birds were eagerly circling as we hung and filled the feeders. Purchase it from this link, and North Forty News will get a small credit — https://northfortynews.com/hummingbirds.

According to birdsandblooms.com, the little guys and gals are prone to come back to their hatched areas. I’m convinced I will see many birds with the same markings and behaviors. Quite simply, I can’t wait! They deserve a good season of meals after migrating thousands of miles — all the way to and from Mexico and Panama for some species.

It’s hard to believe graduation is here too.

Next week, nearly 6,000 students will graduate from Colorado State University, and thousands more will graduate from other Northern Colorado Universities and High Schools.

And in a few weeks, all of our smaller children will be off for the entire summer. Yikes!

Here’s to a great, healthy summer for everyone in Northern Colorado. I love spring because it is so full of new life and opportunity. Go out, do some hiking, watch some birds, walk your dog – enjoy it! Summer is coming!