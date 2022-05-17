Today’s Weather: 5/17/22

May 17, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see mixed clouds and sun. Scattered thunderstorms developing by this afternoon. High 84F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tonight will be mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 6 61 84 49
Berthoud 0 59 84 51
Fort Collins 0 59 84 51
Greeley 0 56 85 51
Laporte 1 62 83 50
Livermore 8 63 79 46
Loveland 3 64 84 53
Red Feather Lakes 0 58 67 43
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 10 63 82 50
Wellington 4 63 83 48
Windsor 2 59 85 50
*As of May 17, 2022 7:55am

