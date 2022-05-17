Today’s Weather: 5/17/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see mixed clouds and sun. Scattered thunderstorms developing by this afternoon. High 84F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tonight will be mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|6
|61
|84
|49
|Berthoud
|0
|59
|84
|51
|Fort Collins
|0
|59
|84
|51
|Greeley
|0
|56
|85
|51
|Laporte
|1
|62
|83
|50
|Livermore
|8
|63
|79
|46
|Loveland
|3
|64
|84
|53
|Red Feather Lakes
|0
|58
|67
|43
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|10
|63
|82
|50
|Wellington
|4
|63
|83
|48
|Windsor
|2
|59
|85
|50
|*As of May 17, 2022 7:55am
