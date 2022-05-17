Northern Colorado News Radio Update: May 17, 2022

Get your daily update on Pirate 93.5 FM during the morning drive (6 – 9 am), or right here. Our archives are posted online at northfortynews.com.

Here’s your May 17th update…

Local nonprofit Neighbor to Neighbor (N2N) is beginning a year-long rehabilitation project.

It will include the renovation of 112 affordable housing apartments and their offices.

Neighbor to Neighbor operates and maintains 132 area homes, the non-profit has been providing housing stability services in Larimer County for over 50 years.

Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center has announced a new remote learning program through the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

The program will connect local students seeking a Bachelor of Science in radion therapy dosimetry.

The students will do online courses with faculty in Houston while doing research, labs, and clinical rotations at Banner hospitals in Greeley and Loveland.

Colorado’s Beef Community has come together to provide Beef Sticks for Backpacks in an attempt to help Counter Childhood Hunger.

In Colorado, one in seven children is unsure where they will get their next meal.

400,000 kids are enrolled in free/reduced lunch programs across the state.

Just this school year, the program has distributed nearly half-a-million beef sticks to Colorado children.

To check out their website go to beefsticks.org.

